Published by Soedesco and developed by 3Dclouds.it, Xenon Racer is a futuristic racing game that will launch physically and digitally on March 26, 2019. Chief Executive Officer of 3DClouds.it, Francesco Bruschi, announced the release date via the official PlayStation Blog. Bruschi also detailed how his life experiences as a go-kart driver have affected some of the game’s features.

The futuristic setting opened up creative freedom for the team, while immediately signaling to the audience that this is an arcade experience. Perfecting the drifting system was the team’s primary focus, so each race could feel fun and unique.

Vehicle customization is rich in Xenon Racer. Players can add extra liveries, play with the color palette, and add extra parts to change the car’s statistics. Xenon Racer is meant to mimic the adrenaline rush of real-life kart racing with its high speeds and tight turns.

A mix of race car and hovercraft, players can get behind the wheel and play alone, online, or via local split-screen. You’ll get to race through Tokyo, Dubai, Boston, and more. Taking place in 2030, the title seems like an ambitious projection of where the automotive industry will be in eleven years. But, even if this imagined future doesn’t arrive so quickly, fans can still have fun in the present. After all, Xenon Racer‘s launch is just around the corner.

Xenon Racer will launch on March 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $49.99.