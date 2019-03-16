PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PSA: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Maps Are Free for All Players This Weekend

If you’re looking to have some multiplayer fun this weekend then make sure to log into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as Treyarch is offering free access to all of the current Black Ops Pass maps: Elevation, Madagascar, Casino, and Lockup. To sweeten the deal, 2XP has been turned on across all game modes.

In addition to the above, Treyarch rolled out a new game update for all platforms. The following updates are now live on the PlayStation 4:

Multiplayer

  • Game Modes

    • One in the Chamber

      • Disabled “downlinking enemy data” radar sweep voiceover.

    • Heist

      • Addressed an issue that could cause EKIAs from properly registering in Heist.

    • Stockpile

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when leaving a Stockpile match that is in progress.

      • Resolved an issue that caused the drop-off location to appear as a black square on 4k displays.

  • Specialists

    • Outrider

      • Addressed an issue preventing Stim Shot use after using the Hawk.

      • Addressed an issue causing a double reticle to appear when using the Sparrow, then the Hawk.

  • Scorestreaks

    • Thresher

      • Addressed an issue that caused the Killcam for the Thresher to display the incorrect point of view.

  • Custom Games

    • Addressed an issue that could prevent Equipment cooldown from functioning properly in Custom Games.

  • UI

    • Addressed a text overlap issue in the lobby in the map voting area.

  • Stability

    • Fixed a crash that could occur when using Mesh Mines in certain cases.

    • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred while playing Stockpile with bots.

World League Hub

  • UI

    • Added red penalty text to the Quit Match popup to clearly indicate new match quit penalty.

    • Updated the World League Rank Calling Card description to include the card’s rank.

Blackout

  • Game Modes

    • Hardcore

      • Adjusted text on the Elimination Screen to indicate the proper game type.

  • Weapons

    • Purifier

      • Reduced damage over time.

      • Reduced range.

  • Perks

    • Reinforced

      • Reduced Reinforced Perk fire resistance.

  • Equipment

    • Recon Car

      • Resolved a UI error that could occur when activating a Recon Car.

    • Grapple Gun

      • Resolved an issue causing players to hold the Grapple Gun with the wrong hand when viewed in third-person.

  • UI

    • Addressed an issue that prevented Echelon images from appearing in the Merit Report screen.

    • Removed erroneous description text for the Medic Perk that referenced faster healing.

    • Addressed an issue that prevented the Spectate button from functioning on the Elimination screen until Skip had been pressed.

  • Stability

    • Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into Blackout in splitscreen**.**

Zombies

  • Hellcatraz

    • Addressed an issue causing zombies to rarely not spawn in appropriately on Round 12.

    • Addressed an issue causing zombies to rarely stop spawning if the player moved quickly through the Catwalk zone.

    • Added additional UI feedback on the HUD when players attempt to shoot without reloading first during the “Load of Nonsense” challenge.

    • Added additional UI feedback on the HUD when players attempt to shoot without jumping during the “Jump Shot” challenge.

  • Host Migration

    • Addressed various issues relating to having an active timer up when host migration occurred during a Gauntlet match.

    • Addressed an issue causing AI to not target players after a host migration while loading into a map.

  • Armory

    • Addressed a UI error that occurred when entering the Personalize Menu of the Armory for weapons that are disabled in the Edit Game Rules Menu.

  • UI

    • Addressed an issue that caused a progress bar from appearing when throwing Equipment.

  • Stability

    • Blood of the Dead

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the player killed themselves inside the Acid Trap.

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when certain visual effects were attached to the player.

    • Dead of the Night

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the Stake Knife Quest.

General

  • Black Market

    • Free “Shamrock & Awe Calling Card” will no longer become unequipped after restarting the game.

  • Lobby

    • Addressed an issue that prevented a user that was previously a party host from entering game modes that could not be entered with the previous party.

For more on Black Ops 4, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Reddit]