If you’re looking to have some multiplayer fun this weekend then make sure to log into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as Treyarch is offering free access to all of the current Black Ops Pass maps: Elevation, Madagascar, Casino, and Lockup. To sweeten the deal, 2XP has been turned on across all game modes.

In addition to the above, Treyarch rolled out a new game update for all platforms. The following updates are now live on the PlayStation 4:

Multiplayer

Game Modes One in the Chamber Disabled “downlinking enemy data” radar sweep voiceover. Heist Addressed an issue that could cause EKIAs from properly registering in Heist. Stockpile Fixed a rare crash that could occur when leaving a Stockpile match that is in progress. Resolved an issue that caused the drop-off location to appear as a black square on 4k displays.

Specialists Outrider Addressed an issue preventing Stim Shot use after using the Hawk. Addressed an issue causing a double reticle to appear when using the Sparrow, then the Hawk.

Scorestreaks Thresher Addressed an issue that caused the Killcam for the Thresher to display the incorrect point of view.

Custom Games Addressed an issue that could prevent Equipment cooldown from functioning properly in Custom Games.

UI Addressed a text overlap issue in the lobby in the map voting area.

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when using Mesh Mines in certain cases. Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred while playing Stockpile with bots.



World League Hub

UI Added red penalty text to the Quit Match popup to clearly indicate new match quit penalty. Updated the World League Rank Calling Card description to include the card’s rank.



Blackout

Game Modes Hardcore Adjusted text on the Elimination Screen to indicate the proper game type.



Weapons Purifier Reduced damage over time. Reduced range.

Perks Reinforced Reduced Reinforced Perk fire resistance.

Equipment Recon Car Resolved a UI error that could occur when activating a Recon Car. Grapple Gun Resolved an issue causing players to hold the Grapple Gun with the wrong hand when viewed in third-person.

UI Addressed an issue that prevented Echelon images from appearing in the Merit Report screen. Removed erroneous description text for the Medic Perk that referenced faster healing. Addressed an issue that prevented the Spectate button from functioning on the Elimination screen until Skip had been pressed.

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into Blackout in splitscreen**.**



Zombies

Hellcatraz Addressed an issue causing zombies to rarely not spawn in appropriately on Round 12. Addressed an issue causing zombies to rarely stop spawning if the player moved quickly through the Catwalk zone. Added additional UI feedback on the HUD when players attempt to shoot without reloading first during the “Load of Nonsense” challenge. Added additional UI feedback on the HUD when players attempt to shoot without jumping during the “Jump Shot” challenge.



Host Migration Addressed various issues relating to having an active timer up when host migration occurred during a Gauntlet match. Addressed an issue causing AI to not target players after a host migration while loading into a map.

Armory Addressed a UI error that occurred when entering the Personalize Menu of the Armory for weapons that are disabled in the Edit Game Rules Menu.

UI Addressed an issue that caused a progress bar from appearing when throwing Equipment.

Stability Blood of the Dead Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the player killed themselves inside the Acid Trap. Fixed a rare crash that could occur when certain visual effects were attached to the player. Dead of the Night Fixed a rare crash that could occur during the Stake Knife Quest.



General

Black Market Free “Shamrock & Awe Calling Card” will no longer become unequipped after restarting the game.



Lobby Addressed an issue that prevented a user that was previously a party host from entering game modes that could not be entered with the previous party.



For more on Black Ops 4, check out our previous coverage.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 DLC Maps Are Free This Weekend WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Reddit]