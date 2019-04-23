Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds saw a total of $920 million in revenue earned during the fiscal year of 2018. $720 million of the money came from the PC version alone. Over half of the total amount earned came from Asia, covering about $487 million of the $920 million.

As for the PS4 version, it didn’t manage to come in second. The mobile version was second in earnings for 2018, bringing in a total of $65 million. Consoles brought in a total of $58 million, while other sources brought in a total of $6 million.

These numbers are not surprising as battle royale games are still very popular in the modern gaming scene. With games like Apex Legends having two million concurrent players and reaching a playerbase of 50 million people in just its first month, it is not difficult to see that the genre isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In you’re unfamiliar with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, it is the game that started the whole battle royale craze. It first released in early access for Windows on Steam, before it finally received a full release on December 20, 2017. It came to the Xbox One in September 2018, then finally appeared on the PlayStation 4 on December 7, 2018.

In PUBG, 100 players parachute out of a plane, then collect weapons and armor once they land. After that, they survive. It features multiple modes, including the standard Solo, Duo, and Squad options, as well as custom modes like War and Zombies. The last person or team alive wins the match.

PUBG features a diverse suite of weapon attachments. It even has a first person queue for each mode, if you aren’t a fan of third person shooting games or feel that they grant players an unfair advantage when peeking around corners.

[Source: Naver Sports Via: gamesindustry.biz]