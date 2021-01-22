PUBG Update Adds Reputation System to Identify Toxic Players

Nobody likes players who go out of their way to make the experience of others a misery. In the game’s latest update, PUBG has introduced a Reputation System that aims to help people identify and avoid toxic players.

The Reputation System gives players a level based on whether they are well-mannered or toxic towards other players. This level is displayed in the Team Finder while searching for a group and in the team member list next to the IGN. Reputation ranges from 0-5, with 0 being the most toxic players. Players begin at level 2. Reputation is earned by successfully completing normal or ranked games. That Reputation can be lost by quitting out of matches repeatedly, or through “negative behavior” like team killing, abusive language, and obstructive gameplay. The biggest drop in Reputation will be given to those who get banned for more than seven days through violating the game’s terms of service. Of course, the game won’t rank any AI teammates, although you may have your own personal opinion on their reputation.

As well as the Reputation system, the game has updated Ranked mode penalties for those matchmade into incomplete teams. Players have five minutes to choose to leave the match. The leaver penalty is waived if a player used matchmaking to find teammates, the plane took off with less than four players, nobody on their team left the match before the plane left, and they haven’t been killed before they choose to leave. This means Career stats and RP are left unchanged, no matchmaking penalty is given, and any Pass XP and BP the player would have earned is granted.

There’s a new vehicle in the form of a vintage sports car, the Coupe RB. With a top speed of 150 km/h, only the motorbike can outrun it on land. The bad nows is it can only carry two players at once. The vehicle can be found on the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps.

Update 10.2 also adds a new Pick’em Challenge for the PUBG Global Invitational.S, new skins, new items, stunt emotes, inventory improvements, and general quality of life improvements. You can see the full patch notes in the link below. The update is available for download right now.

[Source: PUBG]