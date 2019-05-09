Castlevania fans are in for quite the treat, as a number of music streaming services have added some of the franchise’s soundtracks to their listings. A ResetEra user recently discovered this, noting that several Castlevania soundtracks are now available to stream on Apple Music, Google Play, and Spotify.

The soundtracks featured across the three music streaming platforms include the following:

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: 64

Castlevania: Chronicles

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon/Castlevania:Harmony of Dissonance

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow/Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow

Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

Castlevania: Judgment

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

While Konami has yet to comment on the soundtracks’ streaming launches, this still serves as a big win for fans. Unfortunately, it is not clear as to whether any of the other numerous soundtracks from the series will eventually be added to the aforementioned streaming services.

What’s also unclear, sadly, is when the series itself will return in earnest. 2014’s Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 counts as the last new Castlevania title to release. But at least longtime fans have a spiritual successor to look forward to, courtesy of Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which will finally launch this summer in June.

Another Castlevania-related project worth keeping an eye out for is the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed Castlevania animated series. The streaming giant fittingly announced the news on Halloween in 2018, mere days after the show’s sophomore effort went live. Presently, details about Castlevania’s third run remain under wraps. Not so much as a teaser image has been shown, thus far. Even the potential release date remains a mystery. However, since the first two seasons launched roughly one year apart, it stands to reason the next batch of episodes will release sometime this year.

[Source: ResetEra via NintendoSoup]