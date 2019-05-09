Ubisoft held the previously announced livestream event for Ghost Recon today. In it they officially confirmed a sequel to Ghost Recon: Wildlands, titled Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. We reported on leaks yesterday which alleged that the game’s main villain would be John Bernthal’s (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) Cole D. Walker from the Operation Oracle DLC for Wildlands, and that the game would take place on the fictional Pacific island of Aurora. The leaks were slightly off on the name of the island, as its name is Auroa, but most of the leaked information was accurate. The game’s antagonist is Cole D. Walker, accompanied by an army of autonomous drones (created by Jace Skell). Breakpoint is an open-world game like Wildlands, and will have a diverse range of biomes for players to explore on the island of Auroa (which is the same size as the map from Wildlands). It will also have more vehicles for players to use than Wildlands did, including helicopters, boats, and land vehicles. Alongside the reveal, a fresh trailer for the game was released, so check it out below.

The Ghost Recon: Breakpoint gameplay shown demonstrated more of a focus on military survival elements. Injuries and can be healed using bandages, and health can be regained using syringes. If you reach tier one injuries, you will limp occasionally with reduced stamina. If you reach the second tier you will limp even more and begin bleeding (making it harder to aim). If you reach the third tier you can’t run at all and can only use your handgun until you heal. You can also find camps, called BVOACs, to recover and plan for your next mission. There will be several of these camps throughout the world.

The game will have four classes at launch (which you can switch among at the camps), with more to come after the game’s release. It will feature single player (with no AI squad this time), as well as four player online co-op. The enemies you will face, aside from a drone army, are the Wolves. The Wolves are a deadly squad of highly trained soldiers led by Cole D. Walker (played by Jon Bernthal) that will hunt you down mercilessly. The game will have PVP at launch, and will have post-launch updates including the first ever Raid in a Ghost Recon game. Character progress is shared between PVE and PVP as well. Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will have a Year One Pass, which contains three episodes that will roll out over the course of the year.

The stealth system in Breakpoint is improved as well. One of the new stealth features is the Prone Camo mechanic. Nomad (the game’s protagonist) will cover himself in mud (or leaves, snow, etc.), blending into the environment in order to hide, or surprise enemies. Another way that Breakpoint switches things up from Wildlands is the fact that the cover system is actually a hard cover system, where you snap to a wall. You can also cut through fences now using the Breach Tool (which was something I wanted back in Wildlands). You also have the ability to pick up and move bodies, allowing you to hide them and continue sneaking through an environment. Ubisoft explained that the enemy AI has been improved, stating that they can stalk you, and examine your last known position. If they become suspicious they can even make a call on their radio, alerting other enemies to your presence. You will be able to hunt down that particular enemy, and stop that call from happening if that’s what you want to do. There will be various different stealth attacks depending on whether or not you are prone, hiding in a bush, etc., as well as melee weapon skin customizations.

The Gunsmith system is returning in Breakpoint as well, which was first introduced in Future Soldier and brought back in Wildlands. The system has been expanded further to give players even more choices when it comes to personalizing their weapons. Ubisoft stated that the different attachments will have more of an effect on a weapon’s statistics this time around. It was also confirmed that you can customize the appearance of your Ghost too. Two of the game’s four classes were revealed: The Sharpshooter and The Panther. For snipers, your go-to will be The Sharpshooter. You can load up three special bullets into your gun, hold your breath longer, and can reload ranged weapons faster than other classes. The Panther is perfect for players who like to play stealthily. It was said that this class is good for ambushing enemies from the shadows. The Panther can make use of a smoke bomb too, which will allow you to disappear from the enemies’ line of sight. You can use this time to move a downed teammate, heal, or slip back into stealth undetected.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will release on October 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and Ubisoft promises we’ll hear more details about it throughout the year.

Are you excited for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint? What did you think of the gameplay shown in the livestream event? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Youtube]

