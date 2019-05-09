Since Wolfenstein studio MachineGames is developing Wolfenstein: Youngblood in conjunction with Arkane Lyon, things being a little different in the franchise’s newest entry shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The differences themselves may shock some, however. Most notably, as far as level design is concerned, fans will be able to spy some similarities between Youngblood’s level design and that of Arkane’s stealth series, Dishonored. In addition, the newest Wolfenstein installment will feature more of an “open-ended structure,” allowing for a replayable aspect not particularly present in past entries.

Youngblood Executive Producer Jerk Gustafsson spoke with PlayStation Official Magazine for the upcoming June 2019 issue. During the interview, Gustafsson explained that the Dishonored similarities will primarily noticeable in how players choose to navigate missions and combat scenarios.

I think players will see a lot of similarities to level design in the Dishonored games, so in that sense it can be a little bit different as an experience but it can be for the benefit of the game, especially when it comes to finding different ways of approaching a combat scenario or a mission in general.

Offering this kind of player freedom, alongside the addition of co-op, has required MachineGames and Arkane to alter the typical Wolfenstein experience. For one, this entry will be more replayable than its predecessors, specifically where side missions and bonus activities are concerned. In many respects, the added content will help further players’ time spent with the game, since Youngblood’s main story won’t be as long as The New Order and The New Colossus.

Gustafsson shared the following with PlayStation Official Magazine:

The open-ended structure and co-op aspect has made it a little more difficult when it comes to the narrative. We do think we have a strong story, but it’s quite different from what we have done before; it’s a little bit lighter, not only in tone but also when it comes to the amount of content, and I think that’s the big change when it comes to previous titles: the campaign is a bit shorter but the amount of gameplay time is greater. Players will be able to stay in the game for a long time. We’ll add additional side-missions and new challenges once the campaign is completed. There’s a lot more activities and side-missions that you can do in Wolfenstein: Youngblood than in previous Wolfenstein games.

The Terror Twins-starring adventure will kick off this summer when Wolfenstein: Youngblood hits the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on July 26th. Preorders have already gone live for the standard version, a $30 purchase, and the Deluxe Edition, which will cost $40.

[Source: PlayStation Official Magazine via Wccftech]