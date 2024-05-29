PS Plus Users Unhappy With Days of Play Membership Discount Offers

The latest Days of Play 2024 PS Plus discount offers have left a large number of players disappointed. Ever since the service’s revamp, PS Plus discounts have largely been targeted offers, and stacking at a reduced cost seems to be a thing of the past. But yesterday’s Days of Play deals have really riled some folks up.

PS Plus Days of Play discount offers: The fine print

Sony said yesterday that only new players who join PS Plus will get up to 30% off on 12-month plans. For some reason, existing members and those with expired memberships thought that they, too, would be eligible for the offer, only to end up being disappointed with discounts to the tune of €0.49, as is the case with this Reddit user.

According to Sony, existing PS Plus Essential members can get 25% off on Extra or 30% off on Premium should they upgrade between May 29 and June 12. But quite a few folks missed the part where the PS Blog mentioned that the discount will apply “for the remainder of their membership.” In other words, if you only have one month of Essential left, you won’t be getting 25% off on a 12-month Extra plan or a 30% discount on 12 months of Premium, like this user just learned.

And no, you cannot stack PS Plus with the Days of Play discount, sorry. But you can get 15% off of Sony Pictures Core content.