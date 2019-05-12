Avalanche Software has released RAGE 2‘s day-one update as well as its post-launch content roadmap ahead of the game’s release on Tuesday.

News of the day-one update comes from players who received their copies of the game over the weekend so we don’t have any detailed patch notes yet. However, we do know that the update weighs in at 14 GB on the PlayStation 4 and brings the usual “fixes and improvements.” RAGE 2‘s total game size on PS4 is 45.54 GB.

Perusing ResetEra and Reddit threads gives the impression that RAGE 2 suffered from some graphical issues prior to the patch.

Elsewhere, Avalanche and Bethesda have released a content roadmap for 2019, which includes free and paid DLC.

Free content includes all world events, the game’s day-30 update, select weapon skins, cheat codes, wasteland challenges, and a one-wheeler vehicle.

Check out the calendar below:

May Wasteland challenges Weapon skins World event: Bring the Ruckus

June Day-30 update World event + new ride: Mech Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself Wasteland challenges Weapon skins New cheat codes

July New ride – one-wheeler Wasteland challenges Weapon skins World event + new enemy: Global Worming

August Wasteland challenges World event: Mutant Derby Weapon skins Rise of the Ghosts expansion (paid DLC) New story New enemy faction Weapons Abilities Vehicles Areas to explore

Fall World event + enemy: RAGEISODE 2 Attack of the Drones Wasteland challenges Weapon skins Expansion # 2 (paid DLC) New story New enemy faction Weapons Abilities Vehicles Areas to explore



RAGE 2 will release on May 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In case you haven’t already, you can check out the game’s graphical features that Bethesda detailed last week, as well as its trophy list.

Any of our readers looking forward to RAGE 2? Don’t forget that the review embargo will lift on Monday, May 13th at 5:00 am PST.

