Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile, which recently made its way to PlayStation 4, is getting ready to square up with Activision Blizzard. In an interview with PC GamesN, Grinding Gear Games’ co-founder Chris Wilson had some strong words for what will eventually be the next “mega expansion” for his company’s popular, free to play dungeon crawler. While whatever Diablo 4 ends up being, and frankly, whenever it ends up being, Path of Exile will be ready to throw down.

Wilson stated, “That 4.0.0 expansion is our version that is going to take on Diablo 4, as far as we’re concerned. It’s the next generation of action-RPGs and represents a really big upgrade to Path of Exile.” That’s quite a statement to live up to, but if Path of Exile‘s success so far is any indication, there’s definitely precedent to expect great things from the team at Grinding Gear Games. As far as what this 4.0 mega expansion actually is, well, news on that front is a ways off. Plans are currently in place to reveal the expansion at the upcoming Exilecon, but the actual release of it is a firm “when it’s done” sort of deal.

In the interview, in which Wilson also speaks to the work/life balance at Grinding Gear Games and claims not a single hour of overtime has happened during the upcoming Legion event’s development, a planned release for a year and a half or so is mentioned. But that isn’t a hard goal, and the mega expansion is currently behind the regular schedule of league updates in priority. As a part of the aforementioned work/life balance emphasis at Grinding Gear Games, release dates on large content deliveries appear to be continuously subject to change.

This is not the first time Grinding Gear Games’ stance on crunch has been expressed publicly, and it’s doubtful it will be the last. While the wait for 4.0 may be long, for now fans can be confident their dungeon crawler of choice is not being made at the expense of its creators, and that whatever is coming next has its team already willing to throw hands with Blizzard.

