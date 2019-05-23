Spike Chunsoft has announced that YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world will be coming West this fall. However, there will be some changes made to the Western release of the popular adult visual novel. Unlike similar releases, these changes will not be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and will also be found on the Nintendo Switch. The visual novel can be found on October 1, 2019.

The changes were made “in order to secure a release in the West on consoles.” Though the PS4 and Switch releases will be censored, the PC release (available via Steam) will not see these changes. However, the changes don’t appear to be all too extensive, and only one scene has been altered for this release.

Spike Chunsoft laid out what fans can expect to be different in this version of YU-NO:

Sala Oasis Scene A sunbeam is placed over Sala’s naked lower body.

Symbols Some cursor interaction symbols have been replaced with the “investigation” symbol. The story content and gameplay remains the same; only the cursor symbol itself has been replaced.



For fans who want to be among the first to play this, there is a special “Day 1 Edition” available to preorder. PS4 users in particular can get an exclusive cloth poster featuring Eriko Takeda, one of the main characters in YU-NO who works as a nurse.

YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world is a remake of the 90s adult visual novel of the same name. The remake originally released in Japan in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. However, the Vita version will not be making its way to the West, which isn’t necessarily surprising.

YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world will release on October 1, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.