The full motion video genre of gaming is not a very populated space. (Maybe we have Night Trap to thank for that?) Even though there aren’t many FMV games, they are still a different way to tell an interactive story, and Wales Interactive will aim to do that with their upcoming game, The Complex.

Set in England following a bioweapon attack on London, The Complex focuses on two scientists who are stuck inside of a laboratory. It’s a race against the clock as the two are quickly running out of air and time. The game is said to have over 100 interactive choices for the player to make, which will affect how (or if) the two escape and what kind of relationship they build with each other. These choices are planned to have no pauses between scenes and will not provide the player with an idea as to the outcome.

As a full-motion video game, it wouldn’t be complete without some recognizable faces. Starring in the game will be Michelle Mylett (Bad Blood), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and Al Weaver (Grantchester). There will also be a guest appearance by Leah Viathan, who is a Twitch streamer and a Presenter and Producer for Xbox. The Complex is being written by Lynn Renee Maxcy, who is known for her work on the Hulu original series The Handmaid’s Tale. It will be directed by Paul Raschid, who directed White Chamber and Winterstoke House.

The Complex is planned to be released sometime in Q1 2020 and will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Wales Interactive has published several other games in the past, such as Don’t Knock Twice, Late Shift, and Moonfall Ultimate.

[Source: Wales Interactive]