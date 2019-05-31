The third entry in the Darksiders franchise launched late in 2018, but another new installment is already in development. This news is thanks to the E3 Coliseum 2019 schedule that recently went live on the web. According to the schedule, a June 13th panel at 10:30 am PST, “Darksiders: Action Adventure Evolved,” will explore the franchise’s next phase.

Beside the E3 Coliseum entry for the panel on the website is a description that explains that the panel will coincide with the unveiling of a new Darksiders title. You can read the description in the text below:

A discussion about the inception of the Darksiders universe and where it’s headed next. This panel will coincide with the E3 2019 unveil of a brand new Darksiders game that takes the franchise in a fresh direction. This is a panel discussion about the art and business of creating and maintaining an action adventure franchise rich in-game and corporate lore.

Based on Darksiders mythology, and that from which series lore is derived, the fourth installment is bound to star Strife, the fourth horseman of the apocalypse. However, while it appears easy to pin down which characters the new game will feature, the above description suggests it will not be so easy to predict much of anything else. Since Darksiders III dropped the mini-map, who knows what other staples from the franchise will get the boot this time?

One thing seems certain, though. The fourth Darksiders is more than likely one of the 48 unannounced titles that THQ Nordic currently has in development. Interestingly, an NVIDIA listing suggests Red Faction could be another of the mysterious 48 games. With E3 2019 right around the corner, more about THQ Nordic’s future plans is sure to surface.

A Darksiders E3 2019 Panel Will Unveil Info About the Series' Next Entry WATCH GALLERY

This year’s E3 event will kick off on June 11th and conclude on June 13th.

[Source: E3 Coliseum Schedule via Gematsu]