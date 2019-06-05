Coming this summer to a PlayStation 4 near you, Rocket League will feature a series of 1980s themed cars, game modes, and free goodies. The Radical Summer event will start on July 10th and last until August 12th. The update will have three phases. The first is Blockbuster, which will take place June 10th – 30th, followed by Culture on July 1st – 21st and Television from July 22nd to August 12th. The Rocket League Radical Summer event looks like it will be pretty far out, man.

The Blockbuster phase will kick off the celebration and features some of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. Players will be able to take part in online matches where they can earn cassette tapes. These can be redeemed for some gnarly limited time items based on some films. Some of these will include a banner in the style of a VHS cartridge, a hoverboard to display on top of your car, an ectoplasm effect for your boost, and some E.T. themed wheels.

There will be a few new battle-cars as well. The Ecto-1 from the original Ghostbusters will be obtainable starting on June 10th, to kick off the Blockbuster event. The sweet Pontiac Firebird from Knight Rider will also be available when the Television phase of Radical Summer starts on July 22nd. It’s unclear if the current Rocket League battle pass will add any additional items or cars.

A new game mode, Ghost Hunt, will launch when Radical Summer begins. This mode is filled with Ghostbusters goodness and tasks two opposing teams with controlling the ball using proton streams. They can use these to transport it to the containment zone located on the other team’s side of the field. We don’t know if crossing your streams will cause total protonic reversal or not, but let’s err on the side of caution. There will also be a Spike Rush and Beach Ball mode, which can be seen briefly in the trailer above.

More details about the Culture and Television events will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. There will also be a reappearance of the Golden Eggs, which will bring back past items from Elevation, Victory, Turbo, and Nitro Crates. Players will only be able to obtain a maximum of five eggs during each of the three phases in the Rocket League Radical Summer event.

This content seems to signal that good things are coming from Epic Games and Psyonix joining forces. Let us know if Radical Summer will scratch your 80s itchy, or if you think it’s totally bogus, man!

[Source: Psyonix]