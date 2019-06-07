Pretty much every year alongside E3, Sony holds a PlayStation Days of Play to give people chances to get cool related gaming items at big discounts. The current one for E3 2019 is running until June 17th, and Amazon has a killer deal on PlayStation Plus to celebrate. If you’re in need of a renewed membership, you can pick up a digital code for a 12-month subscription for just $39.99. You could even buy two vouchers and get 24 months for $80 less than it would be otherwise, since the deal does stack. That’s a lot of time to beat your friends in FIFA or take over the galaxy in Star Wars Battlefront II.

PlayStation Plus subscribers have a lot to look forward to. Every month, you get a handful of free games each month. In June 2019, Sonic Mania and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection were released for free. The latter is especially interesting, as a source told PlayStation LifeStyle that a DLC expansion for Borderlands 2 will most likely be announced sometime during E3 week. Rumored to be called Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary, this expansion sounds like it will put a final cap on the Borderlands 2 story while opening up the narrative for Borderlands 3.

There have also been whispers about some kind of exclusive demo for people with PlayStation Plus. Allegedly. a Final Fantasy VII remake trial will be announced at E3. If this rumor is accurate, it could be only for PlayStation Plus members.

This could be the only time we see the price on a PlayStation Plus membership this low for the next few months. Let us know if you’ll be picking one up and if you hope some of the content rumored to be coming to the service turns out to be true!

