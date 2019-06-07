It looks like we’ll finally be getting to see Uncharted on the silver screen, according to Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming film has a firm release date and will debut on December 18, 2020, just in time for the holidays. The film will star Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake. Holland, who’s best known for his work in the MCU Spider-Man films, joined the project a couple of years ago.

Earlier in 2019, Dan Trachtenberg replaced Shawn Levy as director, who had to leave the project. Trachtenberg is best known for his work on the psychological horror film, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Filming was supposed to begin in April 2019, but was delayed to a later unknown date. If Sony is shooting for a 2020 release window, you’d think filming would need to at least start within the next few months. We also got word of a list of actors who have shown interest in playing Sully in the upcoming video game film. These actors include Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson. Currently, the role remains unfilled, so we’ll have to wait for official confirmation with that.

Video game movies have had a history of being notoriously bad, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that the Uncharted film will be an exception. Considering the source material is so rich with story and characters, it shouldn’t be too difficult to pull it off, so we have high hopes for this one. And considering how great Holland is in the MCU Spider-Man films, Uncharted could be really fun.

The Uncharted series is one of the most beloved in PlayStation history, selling millions of copies across PS3, PS Vita, and PS4. All the games have reviewed well and have been praised for their visuals, narrative, and dialogue. Hopefully these aspects translate well to the upcoming film.

Are you excited for the Uncharted movie? What do you think about the release date? Let us know!

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]