Bethesda announced that Fallout 76 will get a free trial from June 10-17, 2019. While it will give everyone a chance to enter the wasteland, that week also happens to coincide with the first test of the upcoming Fallout 76 battle royale mode.

During the week-long trial, players will be able to step out of the Vault and explore the post-apocalyptic wonders of Fallout 76. With Fallout 76 having such a negative perception at launch (though Bethesda has been making steps to improve), this may be just the thing to get wary players on-board.

However, it will also give players a chance to get a taste of the future of Fallout 76! During the same one-week period, Fallout 76’s upcoming battle royale mode will be available for all players. Known as “Nuclear Winter,” it will pit 52 wasteland survivors against each other, to see who will become the next Overseer of Vault 51.

Here’s a sneak peek of Nuclear Winter, giving fans a taste of what to expect:

While Nuclear Winter is a bit farther off, there is plenty to be excited about in the near future. Bethesda’s E3 conference also gave fans a look at the upcoming “Wastelanders” batch of content. While it naturally adds new quests and new loot, it also adds some features Fallout fans have been asking for from the start. For the first time in Fallout 76, players can run into human NPCs, which gives them access to dialogue trees, as well.

Other announcements from Bethesda’s E3 show included the reveal of new games from Tango Gameworks and Arkane Studios. We also got a brand new look at the upcoming DOOM Eternal, including its high-intensity multiplayer mode.

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be taking part in this free trial? Or have you been soured on the Fallout 76 experience? Let us know!