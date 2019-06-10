Publisher Ubisoft unveiled an interesting new entry in the Rainbow Six series during its E3 presentation on June 10, 2019. Titled Rainbow Six Quarantine, this entry will focus on co-op and PvE action, unlike Rainbow Six Siege, which emphasizes competitive PvP battles.

You can check out the trailer below:

Although not much was shown, we do know we’ll get to play Quarantine in 2020, but a specific release date was not given. As many fans have been clamoring for more cooperative Rainbow Six adventures, this will likely garner lots of attention from the community.

We’ll keep you updated with a release date when we find out more information.