PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 11, 2019

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

A-Train Express ($49.99)

Beat Saber + Imagine Dragons Music Pack ($39.99)

Contra Anniversary Collection ($19.99)

Dragon Star Varnir ($59.99)

Horizon Shift ’81 ($8.99)

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition ($39.99)

Kingdome Come: Deliverance Royal Edition ($39.99)

MotoGP 19 ($49.99)

Paladins Cottontail Pack ($7.99)

Refunct ($1.97)

Riverbond ($24.99)

Stunt Kite Party ($9.99)

Toki ($19.99)

Verlet Swing ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PS+ Bonus Pack (June)(Free for PS+)

Beat Saber: Imagine Dragons Music Pack ($12.99)

Beat Saber: Imagine Dragons Single tracks ($1.99 each)

Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary (Free until 7/8/19)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: 3rd Appearance Special Set for Cloud & Squall ($19.99)

DJMAX RESPECT GROOVE COASTER PACK ($14.99)

Dragon Star Varnir Asstd. DLC (Free)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Asstd DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fallout 76: E3 Bonus Atom Bundle ($9.99)

Fishing Planet: Daredevil Motorboat Pack ($29.74)

Fishing Planet: Metalhead Motorboat Pack ($21.24)

Fortnite: Battle Royale – PS+ Celebration Pack (Free for PS+)

Generation Zero – Tubular Vanity Pack (Free)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot ($11.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection ($19.99)

MotoGP 19 – Historical Pack ($4.99)

MotoGP 19 – VIP Multiplier Pack ($4.99)

Paraiso Island ‘Day of the Dead’ DLC Pack ($0.99)

Ride 3 Racing Pack ($4.99)

Rocket League – Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car Pack ($1.99)

Train Sim World: BR Heavy Freight Pack Loco Add-On ($19.99)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Pack ($9.99)

World of Tanks – Jackal M4A4 FL-10 Sherman Ultimate ($44.99)

World of Tanks – Tiger 217 Ultimate ($34.99)

PS3 Add-on Content

The Last of Us Factions DLC Collection Bundle (Free)

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Multiplayer DLC Collection Bundle (Free)

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Multiplayer DLC Collection Bundle (Free)

