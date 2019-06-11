The Division 2 Year 1 Roadmap Detailed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has released the updated Year 1 roadmap for The Division 2. Three add-ons are planned, which will be free for all players who own the game. Each DLC episode will add “new areas, modes, rewards, specializations, exotic gear” and more into the game. Plus, people who have the Year 1 pass get one week early access to each of them.

The first episode will be out in July 2019 and called D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions. Once you download this, you get to go into Expedition modes to explore Trinity College and take part in weekly events. You’ll also be looking around the areas around Washington D.C. to find the Outcasts’ leader.

Pentagon: The Last Castle will be out in Fall 2019. This will include the next eight-player raid for The Division 2. It also, rather obviously, takes you to an occupied version of the Pentagon.

Coney Island is the third stop for Year 1. That’s when The Division 2 will go to a fanciful area turned dangerous. It will appear in early 2020.

Have a look at the teaser trailer for the Coney Island DLC!

The Division 2 recently saw the addition of its first Raid, Operation Dark Hours, alongside Title Update 3, which allowed eight players to team up, select the best synergy of gear and skills, and tackle the most difficult challenge in the game to earn some exclusive rewards for their Agents. Title Update 3 also fixed a ton of the game’s known bugs.

What are your thoughts on the updated Year 1 roadmap for The Division 2? Let us know in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up The Division 2 yet, you can purchase the game on Amazon.

