Hideo Kojima Explains the Meaning of ‘A Hideo Kojima Game’

Ever wondered what “A Hideo Kojima Game” means? If yes, you’re in luck! The renowned developer took to Twitter over the weekend to explain what makes a game A Hideo Kojima Game.

In simple words, Kojima likes to get involved in every aspect of development from start to finish. We don’t want to put the tweets into our own words so here’s the explanation verbatim:

33 years ago in game industry, the game dev team was formed of only 5-6 people. Creating the concept ideas, writing the story and specs, drawing the mapon, the graph paper, helping dot draw, inputting the data directly, managing the flag, constructing simplified language by logic, compressing binary number image, conducting all the directions and even writing the manual script. And then I had to do business management, producing, and promoting. Even when the team got bigger and the task was subdivided, my way of making game didn’t change, an indies style. I get involved myself with the game creation from upstream to downstream. That’s A Hideo Kojima Game. I create the theme, the world atmosphere, the story, the character and the game design while making the concept, scheduling, gathering information, doing location scout, experimenting repeatedly, writing the script, deciding the specs, casting, sound designing, putting my ideas in daily basis and adjusting, solving problems editing trailers and even making the key art. That’s my task.

Sounds like Kojima’s plate is always full!

Now running his own development studio, Kojima is currently working on PlayStation 4-exclusive Death Stranding, which is scheduled for release on November 8, 2019.

[Source: Hideo Kojima (Twitter)]

