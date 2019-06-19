E3 2019 is over, and the dust continues to settle. Now we’re in the post-show cycle of mining interviews for nuggets, tracking data from streams and engagement, and wildly speculating about everything. GameStop, everyone’s favorite struggling video game collectibles retailer, has released some E3-adjacent data of its own. Based on current preorders so far, GameStop has declared the top ten video games out of E3 2019, based on customer demand.

The ranking list is as follows, per a GameStop press release sent out today:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Pokemon Sword/Shield Final Fantasy VII Remake Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands 3 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gears 5 Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Predictably, GameStop did not release the actual preorder numbers for any of these titles. However, in its press release that put this ranking together, GameStop did announce that its overall preorders went up by a whopping 63% during the week of E3 2019. Based on recent earnings reports it’s hard to read too much into those numbers, but a big jump is a big jump. Like the press release suggests, we can assume GameStop is still considered a destination for preorders when the big titles come along every year.

Looking at the list, it seems to line up pretty well with each game’s build leading up to the show itself, and the responses afterward. Call of Duty is almost always on top every year, and new Pokemon games always make a big splash. Final Fantasy VII and Cyberpunk 2077 were easily the stars of E3 2019, and the rest of the list is pure AAA IP power.

Here’s the part where we ask you, the readers, what you make of this data. Are any of these rankings surprising at all? Are you shocked that anything didn’t make the top ten? Should GameStop release its secret numbers? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: GameStop