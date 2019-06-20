The Metarama Festival, a supposedly massive gaming and music event in Las Vegas, has been dated. It will run from October 19-20, 2019. There will be celebrities, both attending and performing, as well as various popular YouTube influencers. Some of these faces include Logic, Jacksepticeye, Ninja, and Marshmello, Snoop Dogg, and a gaming-only appearance from Imagine Dragons.

Check out the Tweet detailing everything you need to know about the Metarama Festival!

The worlds of gaming + music will collide in Las Vegas this October at #MetaramaFest! Join performers and personalities, including Marshmello, Ninja, Logic, Jacksepticeye, Snoop Dogg, Sodapoppin, Alan Walker, Nick Eh 30, Lindsey Stirling, and many more. https://t.co/ZjhNKtz3WQ pic.twitter.com/Vmgmb5ycrd — Metarama Festival (@MetaramaFest) June 19, 2019

The Metarama Festival will include live musical performances from rappers Logic, Witt Lowry, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Yachty. Other performers include Shaquille O’Neal as DIESEL, Alan Walker, Lindsey Stirling, Grouplove, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, CRAY, JVNA, Ducky, Lemaitre, and mxmtoon.

The festival will also see some popular pro esports teams battle it out. There will be Overwatch Exhibition matches between Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty. The League of Legends Pros vs Joes finals will have a segment as well. An Amateur LAN Tournament, Amateur Esports Car Racing, Tabletop Gaming, Drone Racing, VR Experiences, and cosplay opportunities are planned. Two-day General Admissions tickets are priced at $150.

What do you think about gaming and music festivals combining into one event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]