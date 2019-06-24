New Overwatch Zenyatta Skin Devoted to Pro Player

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Overwatch fans will be able to purchase a new legendary skin for Zenyatta very soon. The skin is available for a limited time and is based off on the Overwatch League pro player, Bang “JJonak” Sung-hyeon. The skin features an octopus on Zenyatta’s head, complete with tentacles, and small baby octopuses around the character’s neck.

The team at Blizzard consulted JJonak to see what type of legendary skin he would want. Since he is a big fan of octopuses, the team got straight to work crafting various different skin designs involving the aquatic creature. The end result is something to behold and, if you like the skin, it will be available for purchase from June 27 until July 14, 2019.

In case you’re unfamiliar with JJonak, he was voted 2018’s MVP in the Overwatch League, and he plays for the competitive team New York Excelsior. He has become a household name among the pro circuit.

Have a look at the behind the scenes video for yourself!

Overwatch launched on May 24, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment, and features a wide variety of playable characters, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. Since it’s initial release, Blizzard has continued to add new things into the game to keep the experience fresh for players, including new characters, skins, maps, and game modes. Recently, Blizzard added a new legendary skin for Baptiste and a replay feature. Baptiste also starred in a short story.

What do you think of Zenyatta’s new Legendary Skin? Are you a fan of the octopus look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: YouTube]