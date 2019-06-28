You can now preorder the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake through Amazon and save $18.00 right away by using a coupon. In fact, you can even save $24 if you plan on getting the Deluxe Edition, which comes with an art book, mini-soundtrack, Steelbook, and additional DLC. Here’s how to get the deal.

Below, you’ll find links to each available version. Click one, and it will take you to the game’s listing on Amazon. Below the price will be a checkbox that will toggle a coupon, saving you $18 and $24 on the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, respectively. Follow the prompts, and the price will adjust at the end of the checkout process.

Here are the links:

Standard Edition – $41.99 after coupon

Deluxe Edition – $55.99 after coupon

Sadly, those excited about the First Class Edition, which comes with a statue of Cloud on a motorcycle, will have to look elsewhere. It’s sold out through Amazon.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is one of the most anticipated game of 2020. After its showing at Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference and getting to go hands-on with it at the show, it’s a game we’re very much looking forward to. During E3 2019, the remake was the most tweeted-about game at the convention, suggesting it could be a success.

Fans were also impressed by the blend of real-time combat with the traditional turn-based mechanics found in the original. It seemingly successfully melds the two, giving fans the best of both worlds. In addition to that, it seems like Square Enix will be including fan-favorite sections from the original, like the Honey Bee cross-dressing event.

As revealed at E3 2019, Final Fantasy VII will release on March 3, 2020. Are you excited about Final Fantasy VII? Will you be taking advantage of the Amazon preorder deal? Let us know!

