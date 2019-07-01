Save 36% On The Destiny Grimoire Anthology Vol 1 On Amazon

If you’re a longtime fan of Bungie’s Destiny series or simply love all there is when it comes to learning about the game’s lore, you are in luck! Amazon currently has a deal on the Destiny Grimoire Anthology Vol. 1. It is $15.95, instead of $24.99, which totals up to savings of 36%. If you’ve been waiting for a sale to pick up volume one, now is as good a time as any. Destiny: Grimoire Anthology Vol. 1 is 144 pages long, has a cover made out of imitation leather, and even comes with an in-game emblem code for Destiny 2!

Destiny Grimoire Anthology Vol. 1 includes the entire Book of Sorrows, which delves into the history of foes like Oryx, and the Hive, the stories behind the infamous Thorn, and Last Word hand cannons. There are also several pages devoted to the game’s art as well, meaning every type of fan has something to look forward to with this first volume.

It is also on sale just in time to celebrate the second installment! Destiny: Grimoire Anthology Vol. 2 preorders will open on July 2, 2019. The next volume has a Fall 2019 release window and offer even more insight into the series’ heroes and villains. It will be $24.99, and you can see its page on Amazon here.

Most recently, Bungie announced that players would be returning to the Moon, alongside Eris Morn, to stop a new enemy in Destiny 2‘s next DLC. The Shadowkeep DLC will be released on September 17, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. She hasn’t been seen since the original Destiny, as she fled during the events of Destiny 2‘s story, and now is responsible for releasing some sort of new evil on the Moon. Guardians will need to step up their game once the newest expansion drops.

