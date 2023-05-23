Destiny 2 Update Brings God of War, The Last of Us Items

Bungie is doubling down on its status as a PlayStation first-party studio with the latest Destiny 2 update. This drop adds not only a new season, but also cosmetics from games like The Last of Us, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima, just to name a few.

The Destiny 2 PlayStation crossovers touch on a few franchises

The Destiny 2 PlayStation crossovers cover a whole slew of franchises, as God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, and Ratchet & Clank are all represented in various forms. For example, players can wear armor that calls back to Kratos, Jin Sakai, or Aloy. There are skins for the Ghost Shell, Sparrow, and ship that are covered in cordyceps spores. And while Guardians don’t get to wield a R.Y.N.O., there’s a Gold Bolt emote that references Insomniac Games’ platformer series.

Bungie went into more detail on the PlayStation Blog. The God of War armor is for Titans, the Horizon armor is for Hunters, and the Ghost of Tsushima armor is for Warlocks. All three have their own finishers that evoke those respective franchises, as seen in the trailer below. Art lead Josh Deeb explained how the team honed in on these armor sets and tried to bring out the characters they were borrowing from.

“The first [concern] is the more direct reimagining of costuming details, items, and weapons,” said Deeb. “Then there’s the less tangible aspects – their personalities and presence. In other words, do these ornaments feel like these characters?”

Various members from the original developers chimed in to talk about fusing these disparate franchises. For the Aloy armor, it was key to mesh the technology and hand-crafted feel of Horizon’s world with Destiny’s science fiction aesthetic. For Kratos’ gear, the team tried to hone in on his iconic tattoos, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian Shield, as well as the beard he has in the Nordic games. For Jin’s getup, it was imperative to keep the samurai outfit Jin is known for, especially the recognizable mask, and put a sci-fi spin on it.

These cosmetics can be found in the Eververse and costs various amounts of Silver. The Ratchet & Clank emote is 1,200 Silver. The Last of Us ship and Sparrow are 1,000 Silver, while the Ghost Shell is 800 Silver. All of the various bits of armor are 2,000 Silver. 1,000 Silver translates to around $10.

This is just a taste of what’s in the Destiny 2 update. Season of the Deep takes players to Saturn’s moon of Titan and lets them explore a vast ocean, go fishing, participate in a new six-player activity called Salvage (which is about collecting materials), gain some seasonal weapons and armor, and more. The season will last until August 22.