Destiny 2 Offline Support Possibly Leaked

A Destiny 2 offline mode may just have been leaked. The rather strange leak comes via Google Search, which shows a sponsored page from Bungie mentioning “new adventures online and off.”

Is Destiny 2 offline mode a misunderstanding or a leak?

Several users across Reddit and ResetEra have confirmed that when they search for “Destiny 2” on Google, a sponsored page from the official Bungie website crops up, with the title “Bungie – Destiny 2 | New Adventures Online And Off.” This page appears inconsistently but has been spotted by plenty of people, both using mobile devices and desktops.

Bungie has made no mention of offline support or a new offline adventure so we’ll have to take this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. However, it’s unlikely that Bungie itself would make such an error. Perhaps the page was set to go live after the announcement but somehow landed on Google’s search engine prematurely.

Image courtesy of Reddit user sgtnatino

Players have all kinds of theories about what “off” means here, with some wondering if the word “off” is being misread as “offline” and Bungie is merely referring to additional media. After all, Sony did say that it wants to take the studio’s IPs beyond games.