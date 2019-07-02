Yesterday, a story made the usual internet rounds alleging that CD Projekt RED is not only hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077, but also has multiple titles in the works adjacent to the Cyberpunk universe. This rumor of sorts came from a translation of a Polish interview. According to this story, CD Projekt RED has three titles concurrently in development: Cyberpunk 2077, a sequel or “next big game” for the studio, and a standalone Cyberpunk multiplayer experience. Naturally, this caused a lot of excitement, and the story made its way back to CD Projekt RED. The Polish studio issued a statement of its own to multiple outlets, and for now this rumor appears to be debunked.

While the statement has its usual pinch of video games PR vagueness, it seems like the information in the Polish story from Bankier may have been mistranslated, or misunderstood by the original author. Instead, it seems like the CD Projekt RED representative in the interview was saying that three different teams are working on Cyberunk 2077, with two more teams working on Gwent and a new mobile title. You can read the full statement below:

We currently have a total of five teams working on a number of projects, with three focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077. These include CD Projekt RED Warsaw and Kraków, who are handling the main game, as well as the Wrocław studio, where around 40 industry specialists are engaged in technology R&D. A separate, dedicated team at the Warsaw studio is handling the development of Gwent. The final team is Spokko, which is currently working on a yet unannounced mobile project.

We know, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, and many folks are already fans of the IP and would be totally on board for multiple games under that banner. But for now, it looks like this story can be chalked up to some crossed wires.

[Source: GameSpot]