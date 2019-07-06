Aksys Games announced at the Anime Expo 2019 that it’ll be releasing 2D side-scrolling action-adventure, Ghost Parade, physically and digitally in the West this November.

Developed by Indonesian studio Lantera, Ghost Parade tells the story of nine-year old Suri who gets lost on her way home from school when she decides to take a shortcut through the creepy and mysterious Svaka forest. However, the protagonist ends up befriending ghosts who need her help in saving their land from humans that are trying to profit off of it.

An official description and features are as follows:

It is late in the evening, but nine-year old Suri still has not gotten home. What starts out as one girl’s quest to get home on time soon becomes a ghost to save the forest and its myriad supernatural inhabitants from shortsighted humans. Now it’s up to Suri and her newfound ghostly allies to save their home from the true monster – man.

Ghost of a Chance – It’s dangerous to go alone! But, with 30 available ghost companions, you won’t have to. Players can interact with up to 70 helpful spirits over the course of their adventures.

A Brave New World – Go beyond the known and dive into a fully realized world based on Indonesian mythology and folklore.

– Go beyond the known and dive into a fully realized world based on Indonesian mythology and folklore. A Feast for the Eyes – Ghost Parade features beautiful art direction and thoughtful, original character designs, offering visuals as complex and dynamic as the story itself.

Ghost Parade will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]