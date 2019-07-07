At Tennocon 2019, Digital Extremes unveiled Warframe‘s brand new cooperative space combat expansion, Empyrean, that grants players access to the Railjack battleship to take their enemies to task.

Empyrean will transport players to a new territory where they can explore and infiltrate enemy ships using Archwings. The game will also introduce a new multiplayer system, Squad Link, that allows players to connect with and reach out to other squads around the globe for help with missions. You can check out the full 44-minute demo from Tennocon below.

In addition to the above, Digital Extremes unveiled two new updates, which are available now across all platforms: a rotating seasonal system and Wukong Prime. Details are as follows:

Nightwave is Warframe’s free, rotating seasonal system. Each Series unfolds over several weeks and tells a brand new story. By completing daily and weekly challenges, Tenno will unlock limited-time, exclusive rewards (gear, cosmetics and more) while experiencing the story as they play. In Series 2: The Emissary players will meet a strange mute child (Arlo) who emerges unharmed from the Infestation and brings with him the miraculous ability to heal the sick.

Wukong Prime is now ready for action! Available to earn through gameplay or purchase, the enduring, swift and unruly Wukong Prime brings eager Tenno an enhanced version of the original for the first time ever. Everybody's got something to hide, except Wukong Prime!

Last but not least, Digital Extremes released a new opening cinematic for Warframe, directed by none other than Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, Black Mirror, Uncharted). Check out the video below:

Boasting 50 million players, Warframe is one of the most popular free-to-play games available on current-gen consoles and PC. For more on the hit title, check out our hub.