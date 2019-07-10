Star Wars Battlefront 2 July Update Adds Community Challenges

Star Wars Battlefront II‘s July 2019 update will fix the game’s Starfighter Assault mode, but that’s not all. The full patch notes reveal lots of changes, including Community Quests. Players can complete these to earn some new animated victory poses and voice lines for Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and General Grievous. Plus, there are milestones for the TX-130 tank and Droidekas, bug fixes, and balance changes for the game’s Heroes and Villains.

Some bug fixes are more notable than others. Among those repaired are a bug that would cause visual effects to display incorrectly when attacking while blocking as Darth Vader, a fix to a glitch that would cause Vader’s lightsaber to disappear when turning it off before throwing it at an enemy, a fix to an issue that would cause the animation speed of Count Dooku’s Duelist ability to reset if it was active while the player dodged or sprinted. Other changes that were requested by the community that made it into this update include an altered Finn Health Star Card, which will now trigger when he defeats an opponent and Force ability immunity for Obi-Wan while using his All-Out Push ability.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

RELEASE NOTES

Added new Community Quests to take place over July. The new quests will unlock animated Victory Poses and new Voice Lines for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Darth Maul, and General Grievous.

Added new Phase I Trooper bundles for all Legions.

Fixed an issue where a round on Starfighter Assault and Hero Showdown could begin and end without the player number criteria having been successfully met.

HEROES AND VILLAINS

Fixed a visual issue where impact VFX would incorrectly trigger, when playing as Vader and attacking while holding the Block button.

Fixed an issue where Vader’s Lightsaber would stop being visible when switching the lightsaber off before throwing it against an opponent.

Visual tech animation improvements to the chestplate of the General Kenobi appearance.

Fixed an issue where sprinting or dashing while Count Dooku’s Duelist ability was active, would reset the ability’s animation speed.

Community Request: Changed Finn’s Covert Leader Star Card to take effect whenever Finn defeats an enemy.

Community Request: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now immune to enemy Force abilities while performing All-Out Push.

REINFORCEMENTS AND VEHICLE

Fixed a visual issue where the Droideka’s energy shield would not be visible when in the Squad Spawn screen, after joining a game already in progress.

Added Milestones for the Droideka and TX-130.

Fixed an issue where the AT-ST could occasionally defeat heroes in one-shot.

MISC

Fixed an issue where the weapon would occasionally disappear after combat rolling and shooting at the same time, when in first-person view.

Known Issues

Because of an issue that came up late in the process, the “Charged and Ready” Milestone is not accurately tracking dealt damage. The issue will be resolved in the next update.

Kylo Ren’s Pull ability can still interrupt Obi-Wan’s All-Out Push. This will be changed in the next update.

Will you be completing the community quests when the July update drops in Star Wars Battlefront II? What are your thoughts on the changes included with this update? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]