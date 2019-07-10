The open-world farming adventure title, Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands was already confirmed to launch in October 2019 for PC. Now, the game is also set to hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One platforms, announced developer Lemonbomb Entertainment, along with publishers Merge Games and Rokapublish. The console version will also release in October, though a specific date remains unknown. Those interested in picking up PS4 and Switch versions should be on the look out for the Signature Edition, which will arrive the same date as the digital release.

Get a brief look at Stranded Sails in action in the announcement trailer featured below:

As an exploration farming adventure experience, Stranded Sails leaves players ship-wrecked on an archipelago, an island chain filled with mysteries to solve and secrets to uncover. Survival is key, meaning farming and cooking are essential to the overall experience. This especially holds true as players will need to feed their crew mates to keep spirits up and hope alive. Tasks will also include exploring the various islands by boat or on foot, shipbuilding, and more. Apparently, surviving will come with a whole host of other challenges, too, including those of the supernatural variety.

It should come as no surprise, but the main goal will be to escape the archipelago. Still, Stranded Sails will feature other goals players may find themselves interested in trying out. Treasure hunting counts as one of them, since all manner of precious valuables lie hidden across the numerous islands.

If any of the above sounds even a tad familiar, it is because Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands was influenced by a number of other experiences. Some of the game’s most notable inspirations include Harvest Moon, The Legend of Zelda, and the recently released My Time At Portia.

