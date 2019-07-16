PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 16, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Focus on You ($39.99)

Sairento VR ($37.99)

PS4 Demos

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

PS4 Games

198X ($9.99)

ACA NEOGEO 3 COUNT BOUT ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SAVAGE REIGN ($7.99)

Aggelos ($14.99)

Arcade Archives ROUTE 16 ($7.99)

Blazing Chrome ($16.99)

Captain Cat ($6.99)

Don’t Even Think (Free)

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 ($59.99)

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Flutter Bombs ($9.99)

Grass Cutter ($2.99)

Lethal League Blaze ($19.99)

Let’s Sing 2019 ($39.99)

Let’s Sing 2019 Platinum Edition ($64.99)

Mochi Mochi Boy ($3.99)

Eise of Insanity ($12.99)

SolSeraph ($14.99)

Streets of Rogue ($17.99)

Super Dragonfly Chronicles ($8.99)

Ultimate Danger Bundle ($47.99)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PS+ Bonus Pack (July)(Free for PS+)

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – C.O.D.E. Jump Pack ($4.99)

Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void ($12.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Wales (Rally Location)($3.99)

Don’t Even Think Gold Packs ($4.99 for 300 and up to $99.99 for 6,000)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 1 ($7.99)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack Set ($14.99)

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 – Season Pass ($20.99)

Everybody’s Golf VR – Additional Outfits ($4.99 Each)

Everybody’s Golf VR – Caddie Gloria ($4.99)

Let’s Sing DLC ($4.99 and up)

ONE PIECE World Seeker DLC (Free and up)

Pinball Arcade: Stern Pack 1 ($9.99)

The Sims 4 Island Living ($39.99)

Spacelords – Sööma Deluxe Character Pack ($34.99)

Stern Pinball Arcade: Bundle Pack 1 ($9.99)

Stern Pinball: Star Trek Enterprise Limited Edition Skin ($4.99)

Super Neptunia RPG DLC ($0.99 and up)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Bundle ($24.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Reverence Emote ($1.99)

PS Vita Games

Grass Cutter ($2.99)

Mochi Mochi Boy ($3.99)

