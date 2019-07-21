Emails leaked on Reddit and ResetEra reveal that Electronic Arts is ready to playtest a new Plants vs. Zombies shooter. Not to be confused with the recently-announced mobile game, Plants vs. Zombies 3, the upcoming title is codenamed Picnic and is being developed by the team behind Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare.

The emails were supposed to be confidential but we know how the internet goes. The closed alpha invite reads:

Hey Plants and Zombies! Get involved in the Community Playtesting program for a chance to be invited to the upcoming playtest for the new Plants vs. Zombies shooter (codenamed Picnic), made by the team that created PvZ Garden Warfare! The Picnic closed alpha will give registered players a first glimpse into the new game – you don’t want to miss out! Please remember that this is a confidential playtest that requires you to be part of Community Playtesting. Sign up by following the link below and logging in to the Community Playtesting website. The Picnic closed alpha will be invite-only and restricted to those who are members of EA Community Playtesting. https://go.ea.com/cpt

EA revealed that it was working on a new Plants vs. Zombies game back in February, and it is expected to release in fall 2019. Rumor has it that Picnic is Garden Warfare 3 and although the email above suggests the same, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation. In the meantime, you can sign up for the Community Playtesting program if you’re curious to see what the publisher is up to.

[Source: Reddit]