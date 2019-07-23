The Rocket League fall 2019 roadmap is here, and a big part involves keeping the current party rocking. In fact, people have been partying so hard that Rocket Pass 3 won’t end when it was supposed to. This Radical Summer will keep on trucking for a while, before we find out what the fall will bring.

Rocket Pass 3 will be extended past its original July 29, 2019 end date. This is due to community feedback and because of the large gap between Rocket Pass 2 and 3. It will now be active until August 27, 2019, the day before Rocket Pass 4 goes live. The developer also noted a slight change in the way Weekly Challenges will work throughout Rocket Pass 4, wherein you can complete Challenges from previous weeks whenever you choose. Rocket Pass 4 details will be shared later in August of 2019, so when Psyonix spills the goods, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Competitive Season 12 will begin on August 28th, following Season 11, which will end on August 27th. Season 12 will see the inclusion of unique rewards for Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, and Grand Champion ranks.

Finally, a host of smaller inclusions will be making their way into Rocket League. The developer also announced the implementation of high dynamic range audio that will go live on August 27th. New stats, the return of Haunted Hallows, and an update on the long-awaited Party-Up System are also on the way. Psyonix assured the community that this feature will still be rolling out in 2019 sometime, but did not give an exact date. The Party-Up System was discussed as early as 2017, but has yet to be added to the game.

As of May 2019, Psyonix is no longer an independent studio, following a surprising announcement that the company had been purchased by Epic Games. The goal in mind is to reach a wider audience and as Rocket League continues to receive frequent updates and support, the game will likely find more players. Funding from Epic Games is sure to assist with that.

Will you be checking out what Psyonix has in store for Rocket League throughout the rest of 2019? Let us know!

[Source: Psyonix]