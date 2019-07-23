PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Trophies Leak Ahead of Its Release

We’re closer than ever to the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a new co-op-focused entry in the series. With only days until the newest fascist-fighting adventure is here, we finally know what trophies will be available. Trophy hunters and Nazi hunters alike will find a challenging, yet not overly-difficult batch of trophies to get their hands on. And, thankfully, players won’t need to play with a friend to get most of the trophies! (Though it’ll probably help make things a little easier.)

Take a look at the trophies below. Be warned, however, that these do contain spoilers.

  • Bronze
    • 3-D – Find all 3D glasses.
    • A better you – Obtain 5 abilities.
    • A cloud of lead – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Kugelgewehr.
    • A red mist – Gore 150 enemies.
    • Airborne Kill 50 enemies while airborne.
    • Airship Down – Defeat Winkler.
    • American Football – Kill 50 enemies with your Crush ability.
    • Among friends – Link up with the resistance.
    • Audiophile – Find all cassette tapes.
    • Banker – Find 60,000 coins.
    • Bomber – Kill 50 enemies using explosives.
    • Chop and slice – Achieve mastery level 10 with a melee weapon.
    • Chopper – Achieve mastery level 10 with Sturmgewehr.
    • Cinephile – Find all UVK Cover.
    • Dark Days – Enter all Undergrounds.
    • Demolition woman – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Dieselkraftwerk.
    • Dust to Dust – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Laserkraftwerk.
    • Electric feel – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Elektrokraftwerk.
    • Explorer – Open 200 supply crates.
    • Expert explorer – Open all red supply crates.
    • Extra everything – Obtain 15 abilities.
    • Get the strap – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Maschinenpistole.
    • God Key – Obtain the God Key.
    • God mode – Kill 50 enemies with their own bullets.
    • Gunslinger – Achieve mastery level 10 with Pistole.
    • Hacker – Find all floppy discs.
    • Hammer time – Achieve mastery level 10 with a Hammer weapon.
    • Hard boiled – Kill 100 enemies while dual-wielding.
    • Heavy artillery – Tuck a hammer weapon away for later.
    • Immovable object – Kill 10 charging Supersoldaten.
    • Intruder – Get through 10 code locks.
    • Kitted out – Obtain 10 weapon upgrades
    • Librarian – Find all readables.
    • Partisan – Complete all missions.
    • Plain sight – Enter the Lab X.
    • Predator – Kill an enemy within 3 seconds of uncloaking 50 times.
    • Prepper – Pick up 250 loot supplies.
    • One woman army – Achieve mastery level 10 with all weapons.
    • Rasputin – Revive or get revived 25 times.
    • Resistor – Kill 500 enemies.
    • Right tool for the job – Kill 75 enemies using the weapon type that’s most effective against their shield type.
    • Ripper – Kill 75 enemies using take-downs.
    • See my vest – Obtain 5 power armor skins.
    • Spray and pray – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Blitzgewehr.
    • Stealthy – Stealthily kill 50 enemies.
    • Sting like a bee – Stealth kill 50 Supersoldaten.
    • Supportive – Perform 100 pep signals.
    • Supreme ninja – Kill 50 enemies using thrown weapons.
    • Swatter – Kill 20 drones.
    • Tacticool –  Fully upgrade a weapon brand.
    • Teamwork – Complete a mission with a co-op player.
    • Tribute – Obtain the souvenir from Dunwall.
    • Trigger happy – Fire 100,000 shots.
    • World’s best dad – Meet up with your father
  • Silver
    • Brother 1 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 1.
    • Brother 2 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 2.
    • Brother 3 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 3.
    • Gear head – Obtain all improved weapon upgrades.
    • More human than human – Obtain all abilities.
  • Gold
    • Vive la révolution! – Kill Lothar.
  • Platinum
    • Youngblood – Unlock all trophies.

[Source: PSNProfiles]