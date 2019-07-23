We’re closer than ever to the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a new co-op-focused entry in the series. With only days until the newest fascist-fighting adventure is here, we finally know what trophies will be available. Trophy hunters and Nazi hunters alike will find a challenging, yet not overly-difficult batch of trophies to get their hands on. And, thankfully, players won’t need to play with a friend to get most of the trophies! (Though it’ll probably help make things a little easier.)

Take a look at the trophies below. Be warned, however, that these do contain spoilers.

Bronze 3-D – Find all 3D glasses. A better you – Obtain 5 abilities. A cloud of lead – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Kugelgewehr. A red mist – Gore 150 enemies. Airborne Kill 50 enemies while airborne. Airship Down – Defeat Winkler. American Football – Kill 50 enemies with your Crush ability. Among friends – Link up with the resistance. Audiophile – Find all cassette tapes. Banker – Find 60,000 coins. Bomber – Kill 50 enemies using explosives. Chop and slice – Achieve mastery level 10 with a melee weapon. Chopper – Achieve mastery level 10 with Sturmgewehr. Cinephile – Find all UVK Cover. Dark Days – Enter all Undergrounds. Demolition woman – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Dieselkraftwerk. Dust to Dust – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Laserkraftwerk. Electric feel – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Elektrokraftwerk. Explorer – Open 200 supply crates. Expert explorer – Open all red supply crates. Extra everything – Obtain 15 abilities. Get the strap – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Maschinenpistole. God Key – Obtain the God Key. God mode – Kill 50 enemies with their own bullets. Gunslinger – Achieve mastery level 10 with Pistole. Hacker – Find all floppy discs. Hammer time – Achieve mastery level 10 with a Hammer weapon. Hard boiled – Kill 100 enemies while dual-wielding. Heavy artillery – Tuck a hammer weapon away for later. Immovable object – Kill 10 charging Supersoldaten. Intruder – Get through 10 code locks. Kitted out – Obtain 10 weapon upgrades Librarian – Find all readables. Partisan – Complete all missions. Plain sight – Enter the Lab X. Predator – Kill an enemy within 3 seconds of uncloaking 50 times. Prepper – Pick up 250 loot supplies. One woman army – Achieve mastery level 10 with all weapons. Rasputin – Revive or get revived 25 times. Resistor – Kill 500 enemies. Right tool for the job – Kill 75 enemies using the weapon type that’s most effective against their shield type. Ripper – Kill 75 enemies using take-downs. See my vest – Obtain 5 power armor skins. Spray and pray – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Blitzgewehr. Stealthy – Stealthily kill 50 enemies. Sting like a bee – Stealth kill 50 Supersoldaten. Supportive – Perform 100 pep signals. Supreme ninja – Kill 50 enemies using thrown weapons. Swatter – Kill 20 drones. Tacticool – Fully upgrade a weapon brand. Teamwork – Complete a mission with a co-op player. Tribute – Obtain the souvenir from Dunwall. Trigger happy – Fire 100,000 shots. World’s best dad – Meet up with your father

Silver Brother 1 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 1. Brother 2 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 2. Brother 3 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 3. Gear head – Obtain all improved weapon upgrades. More human than human – Obtain all abilities.

Gold Vive la révolution! – Kill Lothar.

Platinum Youngblood – Unlock all trophies.



[Source: PSNProfiles]