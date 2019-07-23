We’re closer than ever to the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a new co-op-focused entry in the series. With only days until the newest fascist-fighting adventure is here, we finally know what trophies will be available. Trophy hunters and Nazi hunters alike will find a challenging, yet not overly-difficult batch of trophies to get their hands on. And, thankfully, players won’t need to play with a friend to get most of the trophies! (Though it’ll probably help make things a little easier.)
Take a look at the trophies below. Be warned, however, that these do contain spoilers.
- Bronze
- 3-D – Find all 3D glasses.
- A better you – Obtain 5 abilities.
- A cloud of lead – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Kugelgewehr.
- A red mist – Gore 150 enemies.
- Airborne Kill 50 enemies while airborne.
- Airship Down – Defeat Winkler.
- American Football – Kill 50 enemies with your Crush ability.
- Among friends – Link up with the resistance.
- Audiophile – Find all cassette tapes.
- Banker – Find 60,000 coins.
- Bomber – Kill 50 enemies using explosives.
- Chop and slice – Achieve mastery level 10 with a melee weapon.
- Chopper – Achieve mastery level 10 with Sturmgewehr.
- Cinephile – Find all UVK Cover.
- Dark Days – Enter all Undergrounds.
- Demolition woman – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Dieselkraftwerk.
- Dust to Dust – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Laserkraftwerk.
- Electric feel – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Elektrokraftwerk.
- Explorer – Open 200 supply crates.
- Expert explorer – Open all red supply crates.
- Extra everything – Obtain 15 abilities.
- Get the strap – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Maschinenpistole.
- God Key – Obtain the God Key.
- God mode – Kill 50 enemies with their own bullets.
- Gunslinger – Achieve mastery level 10 with Pistole.
- Hacker – Find all floppy discs.
- Hammer time – Achieve mastery level 10 with a Hammer weapon.
- Hard boiled – Kill 100 enemies while dual-wielding.
- Heavy artillery – Tuck a hammer weapon away for later.
- Immovable object – Kill 10 charging Supersoldaten.
- Intruder – Get through 10 code locks.
- Kitted out – Obtain 10 weapon upgrades
- Librarian – Find all readables.
- Partisan – Complete all missions.
- Plain sight – Enter the Lab X.
- Predator – Kill an enemy within 3 seconds of uncloaking 50 times.
- Prepper – Pick up 250 loot supplies.
- One woman army – Achieve mastery level 10 with all weapons.
- Rasputin – Revive or get revived 25 times.
- Resistor – Kill 500 enemies.
- Right tool for the job – Kill 75 enemies using the weapon type that’s most effective against their shield type.
- Ripper – Kill 75 enemies using take-downs.
- See my vest – Obtain 5 power armor skins.
- Spray and pray – Achieve mastery level 10 with the Blitzgewehr.
- Stealthy – Stealthily kill 50 enemies.
- Sting like a bee – Stealth kill 50 Supersoldaten.
- Supportive – Perform 100 pep signals.
- Supreme ninja – Kill 50 enemies using thrown weapons.
- Swatter – Kill 20 drones.
- Tacticool – Fully upgrade a weapon brand.
- Teamwork – Complete a mission with a co-op player.
- Tribute – Obtain the souvenir from Dunwall.
- Trigger happy – Fire 100,000 shots.
- World’s best dad – Meet up with your father
- Silver
- Brother 1 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 1.
- Brother 2 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 2.
- Brother 3 – Defeat the Übergarde in Brother 3.
- Gear head – Obtain all improved weapon upgrades.
- More human than human – Obtain all abilities.
- Gold
- Vive la révolution! – Kill Lothar.
- Platinum
- Youngblood – Unlock all trophies.
