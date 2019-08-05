Apex Legends collectibles are on the way from Funko via a new line of Pop! figurines for the Respawn series. Funko’s first series of Apex Legends collectibles features a total of eight legends. They include: Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Wraith. Octane and Wattson, two characters who more recently debuted in Apex Legends, are not on the list. Whether or not they’ll receive Funko Pop! figures of their own in a potential second series remains to be seen.

Check out each of the eight Funko Pops! for Apex Legends in the images below:

At the time of writing, Funko has not yet announced when fans can expect the Apex Legends figurines to go on sale. However, according to Game Informer, the line of figures’ release date is “coming soon.”

Apex Legends launched earlier this year, and publisher Electronic Arts already has big plans for the nascent franchise’s future. Yes, those plans extend far beyond Funko Pops! and other types of merchandise that may be on the horizon. In a recent earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, CFO Blake Jorgensen said he thinks Apex Legends could have a “10-year run,” as there are so many “ways to change that game over time and add to that game.” With eight to ten million players already on board, it’s no wonder the publisher is readily voicing its commitment to the title. If Respawn has its way, future plans are unlikely to ever consist of a full on Apex Legends sequel.

On July 2nd, Respawn released Apex Legends‘ second season of content. The Season 2 update added a host of new weapons, provided bug fixes, and general improvements across the board, all in time for Wattson’s debut.

Apex Legends is currently available as a free-to-play title for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Funko via Game Informer]