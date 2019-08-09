Rain is a much demanded element in Gran Turismo Sport, and it seems we’re even closer to some stormy skies. A new rumor suggests that the August 2019 update could finally bring the elements in as, well, a new element.

Race Online Hungary, a Hungarian racing site, started up this round of speculation. On its Instagram account, it claimed that on August 27, 2019, Gran Turismo Sport update 1.42 will bring unexpected showers to racers. It claimed this will come after the 2019 New York World Tour event. Also, the wet weather will supposedly be added alongside a new track.

This information could be valid for a number of reasons. One is that there has been an indication that storms will be coming to Gran Turismo Sport for a while now. Also, the New York World Tour event is August 24-25, 2019, and new game features and updates are always shown off at these sorts of things. I mean, we learned about some of the previous update’s new cars and such ahead of their launch because of such events. Finally, Race Online Hungary draws data from Gran Turismo Sport to rank Hungarian racers, and that kind of data-mining can sometimes lead to such revelations.

Rain is one of the features that didn’t make it in to Gran Turismo Sport at launch. We’ll have to wait and see if other games, like the next Gran Turismo Kazunori Yamauchi discussed, could go ahead and include that at launch.

Would you be glad to see rain finally make its way into Gran Turismo Sport? If the rumor is accurate, which track would you want to see added into the game in its next update? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Instagram via GTPlanet]