Gran Turismo Sport Rain Gameplay Shown At FIAGTC

It would appear that Gran Turismo Sport fans may have something new to look forward to when it comes to the game’s visuals. Currently, the FIA Gran Turismo Championship is ongoing, and some gameplay has surfaced in a couple of tweets showing a new weather option in-game. In the tweets, you can clearly see various players racing on a track in-game with rain pouring down heavily, and it looks fantastic. Fans of the game were quick to express their excitement for the new weather option, with some hoping that it will come with the game’s next update. Nothing has been confirmed however, so we will have to wait and see until things are officially announced.

Have a look at the Tweets for yourself!

First glimpse of rain in #GTSport! Be sure to tune in to the #FIAGTC live streams from here at the Nurburgring this weeekend for a better look, with a few more surprises to come, too… pic.twitter.com/VZ18DhYeeX — GTPlanet (@GTPlanetNews) June 20, 2019

The FIA Gran Turismo Championship is a sponsored esports event where players from around the world compete in a Gran Turismo Sport tournament to see who is the most skilled racer. The event is run by Polyphony Digital and FIA, which is a French governing body for racing events. The event consists of two different series for players to compete in. One for specific nations, called the Nation’s Cup, and another which allows racers to show their love for the manufacturer of their choosing, called the Manufacturers Series. The tournament takes place throughout the year all over the world, and is currently at the Nurburgring race track in Germany. Various prizes are given to the winners including money and more!

Would you like to see a rainy weather in Gran Turismo Sport? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter Via: (1) (2)]