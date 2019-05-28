Get ready to race! A new update will be heading to Gran Turismo Sport on May 30, 2019, following a scheduled maintenance period for the game. The latest update to the game will allegedly see the addition of the famous Goodwood Circuit, which is in the United Kingdom, as a track. Previously, Goodwood Hillclimb appeared in Gran Turismo 6.

Polyphony Digital’s Studio Head, Kazunori Yamauchi, teased the new Goodwood Circuit’s addition with a tweet. It shows off a small portion of the course, known as St. Mary’s Corner.

Check out Yamauchi’s Tweet for yourself!

Update coming this week. 今週、アップデート来ます。The Car Team gets a break this month but a new track will be added.今月、クルマチームはお休みですが、新コースが登場します。#GTSport pic.twitter.com/s6uLUpmjh9 — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) May 27, 2019

GT Sport launched on October 17, 2017 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The game featured 39 different tracks for players to race on at launch, with a wide variety of vehicles for players to choose from. Players can race all over the world in GT Sport, with tracks ranging from the real life Fuji Speedway in Japan, to the Catalunya Circuit in Barcelona. The game has many more real world and fictional tracks as well. Online multiplayer is available, so if you don’t find the game’s AI to be enough of a challenge, why not face off against some real competition and try out your racing skills against other real life opponents? We thought it had a great tutorial and was pretty to look at, back when we reviewed it.

Will you be trying out the new track when the latest update for GT Sport goes live on May 30th? It’ll appear after maintenance is done 4:00 – 6:00 UTC that day, though those times are subject to change. Which car will you be testing it out in first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: GT Planet]