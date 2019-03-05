Adjust your seatbelts, as a new GT Sport update is racing toward the finish line with Patch 1.34. It has added more cars, a track, and a new league event.

First, new cars have been added to Brand Central. The Supra recently made its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, and now you can virtually drive it in GT Sport!

The full list of new vehicles includes:

Toyota GR Supra RZ ’19

Pagani Huayra ’13

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren ’09

Mazda Eunos Roadster (NA Special Package) ’89

McLaren F1 GTR – BMW (Kokusai Kaihatsu UK Racing) ’95

But how about a new track to ride these cars on? Well, you’re in luck! This update includes the Autopolis International Racing Course, a challenging course set in the southwestern islands of Japan. It has a couple of difficult consecutive corners in sectors two and three. The slopes are also unpredictable in this mountainous setting. This new track has been added to the Scapes mode, so you can take pictures of your car maneuvering around those turns.

With the inclusion of Supra RZ ’19, the developers have added a new league event to GT Sport. It has older models in the series racing against the newest. More events have been updated, as well, including:

New Event:

Supra Legend（Amateur League)

Beginner League Updates:

2 new rounds added to the Mazda Roadsters Cup

Amateur League Updates:

2 new rounds added to the Mazda Roadsters Cup +

Professional League Updates:

2 new rounds added to the Premium Sports Lounge

2 new rounds added to the All Japan GT Car Championships

Endurance League Update:

1 new round added to the Gr.3 Endurance Series

