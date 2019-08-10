Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Builders 2 has sold 1.1 million copies worldwide. This figure includes both physical and digital sales on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer released the following video thanking fans for their support.

Thank you to all of our builders everywhere for helping #DragonQuest Builders 2 reach 1.1 million sales worldwide! Let’s keep on building bigger and better! #DQB2 pic.twitter.com/R3k7ag4R3H — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) August 9, 2019

Coinciding with the news is the release of Dragon Quest Builders 2‘s “Modernist Pack” DLC. The set includes over 70 recipes for modern-looking structures, hairstyles, and clothing. Players can build a luxury hotel, modern condominiums, and more with the “largest new set of recipes yet.”

In addition to the above, Square Enix revealed [via Polygon] that Dragon Quest Builders 2‘s final free update will release on Tuesday, August 20th. It’ll add a new epilogue, multiple save files, and content including new hairstyles.

Once the update arrives, players will have to unlock at least 45 builder recipes, visit a Buildertopia once, and completed all scavenger hunts on the Explorer’s Shores in order to receive a letter that grants them access to the final part.

The ability to save multiple Buildertopias and change Isle of Awakening’s weather (provided all builder recipes have been unlocked) will be added as well.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when the content goes live so stay tuned. For more on Dragon Quest Builders 2, check out our previous coverage.

Have you been enjoying the game? Share your thoughts with us below.