1C Entertainment has announced the full lineup of titles the company will be bringing to gamescom 2019 in Cologne, Germany next week. The company will have a bigger presence than ever before on the show floor, with ten games in total across all available platforms. Half of the games on the show floor are already on PS4 or will be coming to the platform.

King’s Bounty 2, a follow-up to the 90s turn-based tactical game, will be at 1C Entertainment’s booth. The game was just announced yesterday with a range of different editions that are available to pre-order. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, a game inspired by the Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre series, will be at the company’s booth too. The game is already available on PS4, but if you’re looking to try before you buy, you can give it a fair shake at gamescom.

For shooter fans, both Ion Fury and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin will be at the booth. Ion Fury, formerly known as Ion Maiden, is a retro-inspired first-person shooter that’s being made by some of the fine folks who created Duke Nukem 3D, Max Payne, and the original Prey. The game is available now on PC and is set to come to PS4 sometime before the end of the year. Wrath: Aeon of Ruin is similarly a retro-inspired first-person shooter that’s more closely related to something like the original Quake titles. The game will be releasing on PS4 sometime during the first quarter of 2020.

Lastly, Devil’s Hunt will be the final game in the lineup that’s coming to PS4. Devil’s Hunt is a third-person hack-and-slash game based on the fantasy novel Equilibrium by Paweł Leśniak. Interestingly, Leśniak began his own game studio to work on the title. The story revolves around the battle between angels and demons with main character Desmond placed in the middle of it all. Devil’s Hunt is coming to PC next month and will be available on PS4 sometime in early 2020.

The other 1C Entertainment games include Conglomerate 451, IL-2 Sturmovik: Great Battles Series, Men of War 2: Assault Squad – Cold War, Secret Government, and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Gamescom will be running from August 20 to August 24.

