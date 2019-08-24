Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have released some more details about Nioh 2‘s protagonist, offering us a closer look at his unique transformation ability.

As depicted in the image above, players will be able to transform into Yokai known as Yokai Shift, which unleashes a terrifying power that the half-breed protagonist possesses. As samurai warriors, players will journey through Japan’s Sengoku period, with this transformation taking them “deep into the Dark Realm of the Yokai.”

“I promise you that this metamorphosis will be spectacular and result in some truly intense action,” Creative Director, Tom Lee, wrote on PlayStation Blog. “Our hero will be venturing into the Realm of Yokai, a place that impairs the player in human form but enhances his power when transformed into Yokai.”

In the same blog post, Lee revealed that Nioh 2 went through a successful alpha test during the months of May and June, which attracted over 50,000 participants from around the world. Explaining the outcome of the test, he wrote:

The overwhelming majority of opinions were very positive and supportive of the demo as we received tons of comments and constructive feedback for us to analyse. And since then, we have been hard at work to process all of that data and make the necessary adjustments to create an even more exceptional experience. Thanks again to everyone who participated in the alpha demo survey. We can’t wait to share the progress with you guys!

Nioh 2 will be playable at Koei Tecmo’s Tokyo Game Show 2019 booth in September. A release date and/or window for the full game have yet to be revealed.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]