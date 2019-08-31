Gearbox Publishing has announced that it’ll be releasing co-op space sandbox, Astroneer, on the PlayStation 4 on November 15th. The game, which is already out on the Xbox One and PC, will release digitally and physically.

Astroneer revolves around an era of intergalactic discovery in the 25th century where Astroneers work together to explore the universe, which is ripe with mysteries and discoveries, while putting their lives at risk.

Players can create custom bases, vehicles, and “anything they can imagine” to aid their journey. According to developer System Era Softworks, “creativity and ingenuity are the key to seeking out and thriving while on exciting planetary adventures.”

An official overview and key features are as follows:

Reshape the ground under your feet as though it were made of clay.

Survive on and explore carefully crafted planets that can be entirely deformed and traversed.

Snap together components and objects to build bases and vehicles.

Play with friends in 4 player online drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Discover and uncover the mysteries of the solar system.

Check out an announcement trailer below:

Astroneer is available for pre-order now with a bonus theme to go with it. The PS4 version will also come with an exclusive suit.