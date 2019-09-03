Prolific Japanese developer PlatinumGames has had a long running relationship with Nintendo, dating back to its first game for the Wii in 2009, MadWorld. Nintendo Switch fans were in for a treat with the company’s latest action game, Astral Chain, which released on August 30, 2019. Because of its critical praise, PS4 owners have been asking if the game would be headed to PS4 any time soon, if at all. The answer, much to the disappointment of PS4 players, is probably a no, as confirmed by PlatinumGames developer Kamiya Hideki.

Thanks to a translation by Respawn First, we know what Hideki said in a tweet about the possibility of Astral Chain on PS4.



The translated tweet is as follows:

Would be great to have Mario, Zelda, and Metroid too but…As for do I hate PlayStation, I’m just a video game developer fulfilling my contractual obligations, maybe try asking my publisher and investor Nintendo?

Some were criticizing Hideki, accusing him of hating PlayStation, since so many of the studio’s games are exclusive to Nintendo platforms, including Bayonetta 2 and its upcoming sequel, Bayonetta 3. He mentioned that he’s simply fulfilling his contractual obligations to develop Astral Chain on Switch. With Nintendo publishing all of these games, unless they decide to hand over the rights for multiplatform release, the decision for an Astral Chain PS4 release is out of PlatinumGames’ hands.

This might come as sad news to PS4 players, but PlatinumGames still has Babylon’s Fall in development, a game that is set to be published by Square Enix for PS4. We haven’t seen or heard much from that project since its reveal during E3 2018, but hopefully the game is still coming along nicely. There were reports that PlatinumGames would be sharing more about it during the fall of 2019, so we’ll likely hear more about that soon.

