Ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2019, Koei Tecmo has revealed a new RPG based on the popular anime and manga series Fairy Tail. The game will be developed by Gust, the studio most well-known for the Atelier series. Fairy Tail will be presented in greater detail at Koei Tecmo’s stage event during Tokyo Game Show 2019. Members who worked on the original anime series, as well as development staff, will be at the show.

According to the initial reveal trailer, the title is being described as a “Magic X Guild X RPG” game. Fairy Tail follows the adventures of members in the Fairy Tail guild in a world that is littered with guilds where magic users apply their skills to complete job requests for needy patrons. Of course, the game replicates the anime visuals to a tee and features the main cast.

Based on the trailer, it’s impossible to tell if the game will include the main series story from the beginning or start at a later point. Considering Gust has created a wide array of JRPGs like the aforementioned Atelier series and Nights of Azure, it’s unclear whether or not Fairy Tail will be a turn-based RPG or an action RPG. No specific release date was given but we can expect to get our hands on the game sometime in 2020. Thankfully, many questions fans might have should be answered at Tokyo Game Shows.

Tokyo Game Show will begin on September 11th and run until September 15th. Koei Tecmo will be a major company present at the show floor with highly anticipated titles like the souls-like Nioh 2 as well as the latest entry in the Atelier series. Also, the developer and publisher just announced the latest entry in the Warriors Orochi series, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate. You will be able to watch Koei Tecmo’s stage show on its official YouTube channel.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via DualShockers]