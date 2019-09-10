NBA 2K20 opened big in the UK, taking the top spot on the territory’s sales charts. That’s right, a basketball game landed on the UK sales charts at number one. According to GameIndustry.biz, this is three places higher compared to NBA 2K19’s entry point last year. Yet, interestingly, the latest NBA title didn’t move as many units as its predecessor. It’s still a noteworthy feat, one only eclipsed by Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s return to the top ten. Given the purple dragon’s recent arrival on Nintendo Switch, it rising to second place isn’t too surprising.

Apart from NBA 2K20, Catherine: Full Body counted as the only other new title to debut in the UK sales chart’s top ten for the week ending on September 7th. Atlus’ latest PS4 release debuted at number nine, beaten out by a slew of titles that have been on the market for some time. Marvel’s Spider-Man stayed in, likely thanks to its Game of the Year Edition release, as did Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan maintained its number three spot from the previous week, suggesting Supermassive Games’ latest horror adventure is faring pretty well with UK audiences.

For a full rundown of the UK’s Top 10 sales for the week ending in September 7th, check out the following list:

NBA 2K20 Spyro Reignited Trilogy The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Marvel’s Spider-Man Super Mario Maker 2 FIFA 19 Catherine: Full Body Wreckfest

Noticeably absent from the above list is Remedy Entertainment’s Control, which launched on August 27th. It impressively debuted on the UK’s sales charts at number four; however, sales seemed to have taken a drastic hit. Last week saw the title drop 76 percent in sales, landing on the charts at number 14.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]