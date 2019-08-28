Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition Confirmed, Includes All DLC

An Amazon UK listing suggested a Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition could be on the way, but as of today, Sony confirmed it to be true. The Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition is (unsurprisingly) the real deal, which includes the base game all of its DLC. Sony has set the price for $39.99. Considering Amazon is selling the base game for around $40 and each DLC costs $9.99, the Game of the Year Edition is quite the deal.

Spider-Man received three different DLC chapters that all fell under the same The City Never Sleeps story arc—The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining. The Game of the Year Edition includes all three chapters.

Also? The Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition is available for purchase as of today, August 28, 2019.

Marvel’s Spider-Man recently won the accolade of being not only the PS4’s fastest selling game of all time, but also the most commercially successful PS4 exclusive. The fact that it has a Game of the Year Edition was never a question of “if,” but rather one of “when.” In case you needed that point hammered home, Sony released an “Accolades Trailer” to announce the GOTY Edition as shown below.

The GOTY Edition has rather perfect timing as well, since Sony recently acquired developer Insomniac Games as part of its first-party family.

If you’ve never jumped onto the Marvel’s Spider-Man bandwagon, this Game of the Year Edition seems to be the best way to do so. If nothing else, it’s the most affordable way to do so.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition is available now exclusively (obviously) for PlayStation 4. All of the base game’s DLC individual chapters and bundles are still available as well.

[Source: Twinfinite]